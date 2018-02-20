Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Zimbabwean opposition leader is buried in rural home

By | Associated Press
  • f0f15945-
    Image 1 of 2

  • 71599d02-
    Image 2 of 2

BUHERA, Zimbabwe – Thousands of people in Zimbabwe have gathered for the burial of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, whose death from cancer exacerbated divisions within a movement preparing for elections this year.

A hearse carrying Tsvangirai's body in a white casket on Tuesday drove slowly through crowds to a school ground near his rural home in eastern Zimbabwe.

Rival leaders vied for control of the opposition MDC-T party after the death last week of Tsvangirai, a longtime opponent of former President Robert Mugabe who also entered into a flawed power-sharing arrangement with him after disputed elections.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa said at the burial that the movement heads will unite.

Mugabe resigned after a military takeover in November, and his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says elections will be held as scheduled this year.