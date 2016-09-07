Zimbabwe court overturns ban on protests in capital

A Zimbabwean court has overturned a ban on demonstrations imposed by the police in the capital, Harare.

High Court judge Priscilla Chigumba on Wednesday ruled in favor of a group of 18 political parties challenging the ban, which affected the central business district.

Police had banned all demonstrations in the area for two weeks following a series of violent clashes with anti-government protesters.

The judge says the ban was invalid because it had been imposed without following correct procedure.

She says the ban also infringed on the rights of citizens.

This southern African country faces rising frustration over a plummeting economy and allegations of government mismanagement.