Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not think former President Donald Trump fully understands the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Zelenskyy reacted to the former president's past statements about the war during a Sunday interview with reporter Kaitlan Collins from CNN.

"I think Donald Trump doesn’t know Putin," Zelenskyy said in the interview. "I know he met him […] but he never fought with Putin.

"[The] American Army never fought with the army of Russia. Never […] I have a better understanding," he continued. "I don’t think he understands that Putin will never stop."

Trump has claimed he would be able to end the conflict in Ukraine within "24 hours" if re-elected, but has not offered a clear vision of a peace deal.

He has maintained this stance for over a year, refusing to give clear answers on how he would aim to resolve the sovereignty disputes except that he would force Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to "make a deal."

"If Donald Trump doesn’t know whom he will support, Ukraine or Russia, I think that he will have challenges with his society because, to support Russia, it means to be against Americans," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

However, Zelenskyy did not answer the question of who he preferred to win the upcoming presidential election — Trump or President Biden — saying it was not his place to have an opinion.

"The decision who will be the president is a decision of your society," Zelenskyy told Collins.

Zelenskyy has previously invited Trump to visit Ukraine to get an on-the-ground look at the invasion and his country's ongoing struggle to keep the Russian military at bay.

The former president has yet to accept the offer.