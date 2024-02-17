Zelenskyy extends Trump an offer to visit Ukraine’s front lines: 'If Mr. Trump will come I am ready'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an offer to Former President Trump to visit Ukraine and even take him to the front lines, during his appearance Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

"If Mr. Trump will come, I am ready even to go with him to the front line," Zelenskkyy said on Saturday, followed by applause from the audience.

"I think if we are in dialogue how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate people who are decision-makers, what does it mean — the real war. Not on Instagram — the real war," he continued.

Zelenskyy noted that he had extended this same offer to Trump before, but that the visit ultimately depended on Trump.

"I invited him publicly but it depends on his wishes," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy also commented that the invitation was open to candidates and officials in both parties, stating he was a proponent of bipartisan support.

Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, has been vocal in his stance against sending additional aid to Ukraine. Just this past week, Trump called on Republicans to block a $95 billion package that would provide aid to both Ukraine and Israel.

The White House recently criticized the former President's remarks after a campaign speech in Conway, South Carolina where Trump encouraged Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members that did not meet spending guidelines on defense, calling them "appalling and unhinged."

"NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said during the speech . "I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.' They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer."

Zelenskky's appearance at the Munich Security Conference comes as Russia's war on Ukraine nears its second anniversary this month. Zelenskyy spoke on an "artificial deficit" in ammunition as well as continued support from the international community.

Zelenskyy also stood alongside Vice President Kamala Harris during a joint press conference where the Vice President pledged continued U.S. support of Ukraine.

