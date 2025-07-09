Expand / Collapse search
History

WWII American warship's severed bow found 80 years after being blown off in battle

USS New Orleans crew used coconut logs to stabilize the damaged vessel for its return journey to America

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
A team of researchers recently discovered a historic bow that was blown off a World War II U.S. Navy ship during a historic battle that took place nearly 83 years ago.

The long-lost bow — which was torn off the USS New Orleans in the Battle of Tassafaronga in November 1942 — was found around 2,200 feet underwater in the Solomon Islands’ Iron Bottom Sound, according to a news release from the Ocean Exploration Trust.

DEADLY SHIPWRECK UNCOVERED BY FORMER MILITARY PILOT WHO SPOTTED ONE HISTORIC CLUE

Hundreds of experts worked together to identify the finding covered in marine growth by observing details in its paint, structure and anchor. Trash had also accumulated around parts of the wreckage, as noted in the release.

The bow of USS New Orleans lies on the seafloor of Iron Bottom Sound in the Solomon Islands. Single-use plastic trash, distributed by ocean currents, has accumulated around the site.

The bow of USS New Orleans sits on the seafloor of Iron Bottom Sound in the Solomon Islands.  (Ocean Exploration Trust/ Nautilus Live, NOAA)

"The wreck was located during seafloor mapping operations by an uncrewed surface vehicle, then investigated shortly thereafter by a deep-diving remotely operated vehicle," Ocean Exploration Trust’s Chief Scientist Daniel Wagner said in a statement. "This imagery was viewed in real-time by hundreds of experts around the world, who all worked together to make a positive identification of the finding."

MARINE EXPERTS FIND LIKELY REMAINS OF 18TH-CENTURY TREASURE SHIP THAT WAS LOST FOR CENTURIES

In a naval engagement involving U.S. and Japanese forces during WWII, the USS New Orleans was struck by one of the Japanese Navy's Type 93 "Long Lance" torpedoes, which detonated the ship’s forward magazines and tore off nearly one-third of the ship — including the bow. 

The unique structure and stamps on the base of the anchor, with

The structure and stamps on the base of the anchor helped researchers confirm the identity of the bow. (Ocean Exploration Trust/ Nautilus Live, NOAA)

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS REVEAL WWI-ERA SUBMARINE 1,300 FEET BEFORE SURFACE WHERE 19 SAILORS PERISHED IN 1917

More than 180 crew members died in the explosion, the Ocean Exploration Trust noted.

Three crew members lost their lives while trying to save the USS New Orleans, which was flooding and bow-less, and later received posthumous Navy Crosses for their heroic efforts. The Navy ship was taken back to the nearby Tulagi Harbor, and the crew used coconut logs to stabilize the ship enough to sail it back to the U.S. for permanent repairs, according to the Ocean Exploration Trust.

USS New Orleans (CA-32), the flagship of the New Orleans class of heavy cruisers, was heavily damaged in the WWII Battle of Tassafarronga at Guadalcanal when hit by a Japanese torpedo, catastrophically detonating the forward magazines and tearing off nearly one-third of the ship, including the bow.

USS New Orleans was heavily damaged in the WWII Battle of Tassafarronga at Guadalcanal when hit by a Japanese torpedo. (US National Archives)

"By all rights, this ship should have sunk, but due to the heroic damage control efforts of her crew, USS New Orleans became the most grievously damaged US cruiser in WWII to actually survive," Naval History and Heritage Command Director Samuel J. Cox, a retired Navy Rear Admiral, said in a statement.

Last year, the wreckage of the USS Edsall, an American warship that was sunk during a battle with Japanese forces in World War II, was discovered more than 80 years after it was lost at the bottom of the sea.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.