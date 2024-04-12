Expand / Collapse search
Germany

World's oldest known gorilla turns 67 at Berlin Zoo

Fatou has been kept at the park since 1959

Associated Press
Published
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.

Fatou was born in 1957 and came to the zoo in what was then West Berlin in 1959. Ahead of her official birthday on Saturday, keepers on Friday served up a treat of fruit and vegetables.

Fatou the gorilla

Fatou the gorilla celebrates her 67th birthday at Berlin's Zoo, Friday April 12, 2024. Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world. Fatou was born in 1957 and came to the zoo in what was then West Berlin in 1959. She lives in an enclosure of her own and prefers to keep her distance from the zoo's other gorillas in her old age. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Vet Andre Schüle said there is no gorilla older than Fatou in any other zoo, "and we have to assume that there is no animal older than her in the wild," where animals do not live so long.

Fatou lives in an enclosure of her own and prefers to keep her distance from the zoo’s other gorillas in her old age.

Fatou became the zoo's oldest resident only recently, following the death earlier this year of Ingo the flamingo. The bird was believed to be at least 75 and had lived at the zoo since 1955.