Woman becomes stuck upside down between boulders for 7 hours while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A woman in Australia became stuck upside down between a pair of boulders for seven hours after falling into a crevice while trying to retrieve her dropped phone.

Photos released by New South Wales Ambulance show the woman’s feet sticking out between the rocks as first responders came to her rescue.

"In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding," the agency quoted first responder Peter Watts as saying.

NSW Ambulance said the woman got herself trapped in the Hunter Valley "after slipping into a 3-meter [9-foot] crevice, wedged between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone."

KING CHARLES HECKLED BY AUSTRALIAN LAWMAKER: ‘YOU ARE NOT MY KING’

Officials were called to the scene after the woman’s friends dialed an emergency telephone number following several failed attempts to save her themselves.

Crews that arrived managed to free the woman through a tight "S" bend over the span of an hour and moved an 1,100-pound boulder in the process, according to NSW Ambulance.

MAN STUMBLES ACROSS GEM WORTH THOUSANDS HIDDEN IN DIRT: ‘IT’S LIKE NOTHING ELSE’

"The patient was safely freed seven hours after her ordeal began with only minor scratches and bruises," NSW Ambulance said.

Watts said "we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, her phone wasn’t able to be retrieved.