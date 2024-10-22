Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Woman becomes stuck upside down between boulders for 7 hours while trying to retrieve dropped phone

New South Wales Ambulance rescues woman trapped in Hunter Valley

Greg Norman
Published
A woman in Australia became stuck upside down between a pair of boulders for seven hours after falling into a crevice while trying to retrieve her dropped phone. 

Photos released by New South Wales Ambulance show the woman’s feet sticking out between the rocks as first responders came to her rescue. 

"In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding," the agency quoted first responder Peter Watts as saying. 

NSW Ambulance said the woman got herself trapped in the Hunter Valley "after slipping into a 3-meter [9-foot] crevice, wedged between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone." 

Woman stuck in between boulders in Australia

The woman is seen stuck in between two boulders in Australia. (NSW Ambulance)

Officials were called to the scene after the woman’s friends dialed an emergency telephone number following several failed attempts to save her themselves. 

Crews that arrived managed to free the woman through a tight "S" bend over the span of an hour and moved an 1,100-pound boulder in the process, according to NSW Ambulance. 

NSW Ambulance rescues woman

The woman was stuck in between the boulders for seven hours until she was freed, according to NSW Ambulance. (NSW Ambulance)

"The patient was safely freed seven hours after her ordeal began with only minor scratches and bruises," NSW Ambulance said. 

Watts said "we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient." 

Woman saved after being trapped in between boulders

An 1,100-pound boulder was removed during the rescue operation, NSW Ambulance says. (NSW Ambulance)

However, her phone wasn’t able to be retrieved. 

