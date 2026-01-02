Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Disasters

Witnesses give harrowing accounts of New Year's horror that erupted due to Swiss ski resort bar fire

'I found people burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore,' someone said, according to the BBC

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Swiss Alps bar witness says champagne bottles with sparklers started deadly NYE fire Video

Swiss Alps bar witness says champagne bottles with sparklers started deadly NYE fire

Swiss authorities have begun the grim task of identifying the mostly young victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve bar fire that killed around 40 people and injured more than 100 at a ski resort in Crans-Montana.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eyewitnesses have been recounting the nightmare they saw after a fiery blaze erupted at a bar in Switzerland leaving dozens dead and others wounded earlier this week.

"I thought my little brother was inside so I came and tried to break the window to help people to exit, and after that I went in," a man, aged 18, said, according to the BBC. "I saw people burning... I found people burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore," he recalled, noting, "It was very shocking." 

The man's brother was not harmed, the outlet reported.

"I went in this bar every day this week — the day I didn't go, it burned," he noted, according to the outlet.

An individual named Daniella was heading home with her husband from a dinner when she witnessed some of the horror, the BBC reported.

OFFICIALS RACE TO IDENTIFY MOSTLY YOUNG VICTIMS OF DEADLY SWISS ALPS BAR FIRE

Police and rescuers near firefighters' vehicle at site of fire in Switzerland

Police officers and rescuers stand next to a firefighters' vehicle on the site of a fire that ripped through the bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.  (Maxime Schmid / AFP via Getty Images)

"People were running in all directions, screaming and crying. I saw several people being carried out on stretchers," she told the outlet. "A young man came up to me and said he'd seen hell — things he would never forget. And then I just froze."

Gianni Campolo, 19, headed to the bar to assist first responders after getting a call from a friend who escaped the fire, according to the Associated Press.

AT LEAST 40 DEAD IN FIRE AT SWISS ALPS BAR DURING NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATIONS, POLICE SAY

Mourners at scene where fire erupted in Switzerland

Mourners gather to leave flowers and candles at the scene after a fire broke out overnight at Le Constellation bar on Jan. 1, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.  (Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

"I have seen horror, and I don’t know what else would be worse than this," Campolo informed TF1, according to the AP.

Ferdinand Du Beaudiez, a 19-year-old who escaped from the fire in the bar, said that he went back in to look for his brother, his girlfriend and others, said he "couldn't think to let them stay in the fire when I was alive outside." 

He said the first time he headed back in, he found a person "laying in the stairs" who "was completely burned, clothes were burned" — he explained that he could not tell if the individual was a man or a woman. He "slid" the person "on the ground, and he was being taken care of, um, outside … " the survivor recalled. 

MASSIVE BLAZE ENGULFS HISTORIC NEW ENGLAND WHARF; FIREFIGHTERS RACE TO CONTAIN FLAMES

Area around the bar where fire erupted in Switzerland

This photograph shows the area around the bar Le Constellation after a fire ripped through the venue during the New Year's Eve celebrations in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana, on Jan. 1, 2026.  (Maxime Schmid / AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second time he headed back in, he experienced "more smoke," and he "could breathe less," he said, explaining he "went in, couldn't see anything and went straight out."

He eventually found his girlfriend, who told him where his brother was.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue