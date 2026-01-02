Witnesses give harrowing accounts of New Year's horror that erupted due to Swiss ski resort bar fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eyewitnesses have been recounting the nightmare they saw after a fiery blaze erupted at a bar in Switzerland leaving dozens dead and others wounded earlier this week.

"I thought my little brother was inside so I came and tried to break the window to help people to exit, and after that I went in," a man, aged 18, said, according to the BBC. "I saw people burning... I found people burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore," he recalled, noting, "It was very shocking."

The man's brother was not harmed, the outlet reported.

"I went in this bar every day this week — the day I didn't go, it burned," he noted, according to the outlet.

An individual named Daniella was heading home with her husband from a dinner when she witnessed some of the horror, the BBC reported.

OFFICIALS RACE TO IDENTIFY MOSTLY YOUNG VICTIMS OF DEADLY SWISS ALPS BAR FIRE

"People were running in all directions, screaming and crying. I saw several people being carried out on stretchers," she told the outlet. "A young man came up to me and said he'd seen hell — things he would never forget. And then I just froze."

Gianni Campolo, 19, headed to the bar to assist first responders after getting a call from a friend who escaped the fire, according to the Associated Press.

AT LEAST 40 DEAD IN FIRE AT SWISS ALPS BAR DURING NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATIONS, POLICE SAY

"I have seen horror, and I don’t know what else would be worse than this," Campolo informed TF1, according to the AP.

Ferdinand Du Beaudiez, a 19-year-old who escaped from the fire in the bar, said that he went back in to look for his brother, his girlfriend and others, said he "couldn't think to let them stay in the fire when I was alive outside."

He said the first time he headed back in, he found a person "laying in the stairs" who "was completely burned, clothes were burned" — he explained that he could not tell if the individual was a man or a woman. He "slid" the person "on the ground, and he was being taken care of, um, outside … " the survivor recalled.

MASSIVE BLAZE ENGULFS HISTORIC NEW ENGLAND WHARF; FIREFIGHTERS RACE TO CONTAIN FLAMES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second time he headed back in, he experienced "more smoke," and he "could breathe less," he said, explaining he "went in, couldn't see anything and went straight out."

He eventually found his girlfriend, who told him where his brother was.