With much fanfare, fancy new terminal opens at Pyongyang's international airport

North Korea has opened a new airport terminal building in Pyongyang.

The unveiling Wednesday underscores an effort to attract more tourists and to spruce up the country ahead of the celebration of a major anniversary of the founding of its ruling Worker's Party in October this year.

North Korean Premier Pak Pong Ju officiated at the opening ceremony, which marks the completion of years of work at Pyongyang's main Sunan airport.

Just a handful of international flights come and go from Pyongyang every week, although since last year the frequency has increased.

Only two airlines have scheduled flights to Pyongyang — North Korea's flag carrier, Air Koryo, and Air China.