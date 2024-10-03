Wildlife lover facing charges after allegedly assaulting passersby while attempting to capture a baby seagull

A Belfast woman was in court for allegedly attacking good Samaritans who attempted to free a baby seagull she captured Aug. 14.



Angela Wildman, 58, allegedly used a milk carton and a long-handled mop to attack passersby who tried freeing the waterfowl from her sports bag.

Wildman denied charges in court of common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in public, disorderly behavior and resisting a police officer, according to the BBC.

Wildman's defense attorney, Damien Trainor, said in court the 58-year-old denies being diagnosed with any mental health conditions.

"[Wildman] explained to me that she feeds birds, takes birds home and looks after wildlife," said Trainor. "She keeps herself to herself, feeds her birds and cleans her house, does her shopping and comes and goes."



According to officers' testimony in court Tuesday, people who attempted to liberate the seagull from Wildman "were assaulted by the defendant with a long-handled mop and a large carton of milk".



One unlucky passerby was allegedly struck with both the mop and the milk carton during the Aug. 14 incident.



When officers responded in south Belfast, Wildman was allegedly aggressive and uncooperative when they tried to handcuff her.

The arresting officer argued against Wildman's application for bail in court, saying, "I don’t know that this obsession is with wanting to capture wildlife.

"The public were drawn to her attention because she had managed to capture a baby seagull and was looking after it."



Wildman was granted bail due to the six weeks she spent in custody ahead of her court date Tuesday.



Wildman's defense lawyer, Damien Trainor, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.