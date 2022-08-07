Masih Alinejad says Biden needs a strong response against Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad called out the Biden administration following an attempt on her life in the last week.

On July 31, Brooklyn police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle near her apartment. This came one year after Alinejad described a plot by the Iranian government to kidnap her for her work documenting Iranian women fight back against the oppressive regime. While Iran has denied her allegations, Alinejad has said the plot was infiltrated by the FBI.

Alinejad recounted her experience on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" and insisted that the Iranian regime is once again involved.

"To be honest, last year, when the FBI stopped a kidnapping plot, I thought I was safe, and I can practice my freedom of speech here in the United States of America. But a few days ago, when the FBI told me, that this time they arrested a man in front of my home, with a loaded gun, I was shocked. I was speechless. I could not believe that here on U.S. soil, the Iranian regime tried to challenge the U.S. authorities twice for a crime of just practicing my rights to give voice to voiceless people," Alinejad said.

She also criticized the Biden administration for hesitating to condemn Iran in the wake of what could be an assassination attempt as well as her kidnapping attempt.

"As a citizen of the United States of America, I was actually waiting for Biden administration for the first time when the FBI stopped the kidnapping plot, to take a strong action because, to me, if it was a strong action [before], then the Iranian regime would not feel that confident to send someone here to kill me this time," Alinejad explained

However, she is slightly more optimistic on a government response based on her latest FBI contact.

Alinejad said, "When Jake Sullivan actually reached out to me, this time his statement was strong when I compare it to the previous one. Because he actually mentioned Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, he actually told me that this is a call on behalf of President Biden. It means now that President Biden is aware of what the Iranian regime is doing to a U.S. citizen here on U.S. soil."

Despite this, she remained critical of the White House, particularly of the reported plans to provide the Iranian delegation with visas during the United States General Assembly in September.

"I think it is not too much to ask, I want the Biden Administration to kick all of the Iranian diplomats out of U.S. soil until the day they are accountable, they are having the negotiation with the Islamic Republic. They’re giving a visa to Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran. Just think about it. Ebrahim Raisi is a butcher. Authorities try to challenge the U.S. citizen on U.S. soil, and at least just deny giving him visa. And do not bury him in rights under nuclear deal," Alinejad said.

She nevertheless praised her fellow Americans for rising up to help her in her daily life in the wake of this murder attempt.

"This is what I want. All my neighbors without asking me my political views, they are watering my flowers and my garden when I am not around, they are supporting. This is the America that I am proud of, so I want the U.S. government to do the same. Protect my life, and protect the life of American citizens and stop Iranian regime from coming after more American citizens," Alinejad said.

She closed, "I’m not going to give up. Whether the U.S. government is going to have a deal or not I am going to fight against gender apartheid."