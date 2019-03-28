Trump to meet with South Korea’s Moon in April, White House says

President Trump will sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month for their first meeting since Trump’s second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, the White House said Thursday.

Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, will receive a welcome at the White House on April 10-11, to “discuss the latest developments regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as well as bilateral matters,” a news release said.

“The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. This visit will strengthen this alliance and the friendship between the two countries,” the statement added.

SOUTH KOREA'S MOON CALLS FOR QUICK RESUMPTION OF NUKE TALKS

Trump and Kim reached a stalemate in Vietnam over disagreements on U.S.-led sanctions. The breakdown of talks put Moon, who played an intermediary between Washington and Pyongyang, in a difficult position on how to further engage North Korea and promote nuclear diplomacy.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said earlier this month that her country will not continue nuclear talks unless the U.S. takes steps commensurate with those the North has taken, such as its moratorium on missile launches and weapons tests, and changes its "political calculation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.