Whistleblower cleared in CAfrican Republic sex abuse case

The United Nations says its internal watchdog has cleared a whistleblower who leaked information to the French government in 2014 about a U.N. investigation into accusations that French soldiers in Central African Republic sexually abused some children they were sent to protect.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday that the Office of Internal Oversight Services has written to U.N. human rights staffer Anders Kompass "and they've confirmed that the cases against him are now closed."

U.N. officials had accused Kompass of breaching policy by not redacting the children's names.

He was suspended for a month, reinstated, and exonerated in a report last month by an independent panel appointed to review the U.N.'s handling of allegations of child sexual abuse by French soldiers in Central African Republic.