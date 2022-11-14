Violent murder stuns India, police say killer was inspired by popular US crime series

Police in India say the man behind a recent brutal murder of his partner may have been inspired by the U.S. crime series "Dexter."

Aftab Amin Poonawalla faces murder charges in the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walker, with police accusing him of killing his 28-year-old partner before chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing them throughout Delhi over a period of 18 days, according to a Times of India report Monday.

Police sources told the Times of India that Poonawalla bought a refrigerator to keep his partner's body parts in, disposing of the various parts during nighttime hours throughout India's capital. He later cleaned the fridge after disposing of all the body parts.

Police sources also said that Poonawalla was potentially inspired by multiple crime movies and web series, including "Dexter."

The victim's family first became concerned about her safety when she fell out of contact for over two and a half months. They noted her cell phone been switched off and that she had not made any updates to her social media accounts during that time period.

The victim's father, Vikash Madan Walker, filed a missing person's report with police and told officers about her relationship with Poonawalla, saying he suspected he may be involved in his daughter's disappearance.

The investigation found that the couple had moved to Delhi and rented an apartment together, sparking a search for Poonwalla.

Police were able to hunt down Poonawalla and question him about his involvement in the case, with police saying he confessed to the crime and explained the couple had frequent fights when the victim attempted to pressure him into marriage.

According to a report from the Tribune, police have also searched Poonawalla's phone and "Bumble" dating app for more clues, revealing he met with other women, even after the alleged murder of his partner.

A search of his apartment in an attempt to turn up any remaining body parts led to police recovering bones from the scene.

"The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) has been registered at Mehrauli police station," police said.

New Dehli Police did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.