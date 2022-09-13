Expand / Collapse search
Video shows Prince Andrew heckler getting arrested as crowd chants 'God save the king'

Video out of Scotland shows young man being pulled to the ground by police

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Scottish man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth procession Video

Scottish man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth procession

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a "breach of the peace" during the procession of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Credit: Chris Marshall, Holyrood Magazine via Storyful)

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly disturbing the peace during the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's body.

The man, 22, was arresting "in connection with a breach of the peace," Scottish police said.

"A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2:50 pm on Monday the 12th of September," police said. 

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP)

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal," Scottish police announced. 

The incident was captured by Holyrood Magazine journalist Chris Marshall. 

A man who heckled Prince Andrew in Scotland was arrested, Sept. 12, 2022.

A man who heckled Prince Andrew in Scotland was arrested, Sept. 12, 2022. (Chris Marshall, Holyrood Magazine via Storyful | Fox News)

King Charles III, Prince Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward escorted the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Monday from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral. Her royal children also held a service of remembrance upon their arrival at the church, according to the BBC. The queen's coffin will stay in the cathedral until Tuesday.

Nearby citizens in the crowd can be seen jostling the heckler and some can be heard singing "God Save the King."

The man, dressed in a blue hoodie, was pulled to the ground before being escorted away by authorities on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. 

Approximately 20,000 gathered to pay their respects to the late monarch as the hearse made the one-mile journey. The husband of Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, was also in attendance while Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince Edward's wife, the Countess of Wessex, rode in a car behind the king. 

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault of a minor in the United States, recently settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. However, his reputation was permanently soured, and the Duke of York's military affiliations and patronages were returned to the queen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in January 2022.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com