Video shows boy, 5, dangling from the edge of a Ferris wheel

A 5-year-old Chinese boy has been caught on video precariously hanging from a Ferris wheel after getting his neck stuck in bars surrounding one of its carriages.

The child at the Taizhou Yuhuan Amusement Park in Zhejiang was dangling 138 feet in the air before being lowered to safety Monday, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Those minutes felt like an eternity, my heart was pounding so hard,” a witness at the park reportedly told the Qianjiang Evening News. “I was afraid that he couldn’t hold on at that angle.”

Media reports said the child was climbing around inside the carriage before getting stuck. He reportedly only suffered minor neck bruising and the ride has been closed for investigation.