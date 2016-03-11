Video captures one-wheeled plane's crash landing at airport

A video has captured a plane flipping around at a New Zealand airport as it tried to land with one of its wheels missing.

Authorities said the two people on the plane that landed at Hamilton Airport in Waikato were not injured, the New Zealand Herald reported Thursday.

The video, taken by a bystander, shows the plane coming in for a landing and then flipping up on its nose.

The plane flew over the airport before landing so its damage could be inspected by the control tower and emergency services, said Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan. Airport officials then gave it clearance to land in one of the grass runways.

Morgan said the plane’s operator was “very experienced” and a witness told the New Zealand Herald that the pilot did a “beautiful job” landing the aircraft.

Click for more from the New Zealand Herald.

