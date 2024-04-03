Expand / Collapse search
US to sell 35 Blackhawk helicopters to Greece in $1.2B defense deal

The Greek government has a multi-billion procurement plan that involves acquiring up to 40 US fighter jets

  • Greece has approved the purchase of 35 Blackhawk helicopters from a U.S. defense contractor aimed at modernizing its armed forces.
  • The deal, valued at $1.24 billion, was passed by the parliament's committee, according to a Greek government official.
  • The Greek government has a multi-billion, 10-year procurement strategy, which involves acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S.

Greece has approved the purchase of 35 UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters from U.S defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp in an effort to modernize its armed forces, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

"The deal passed by the parliament's committee is to buy 35 helicopters for $1.24 billion," a government official told Reuters.

A second person confirmed the approval, which was agreed late on Tuesday.

MASSACHUSETTS LAWYER WHO CRASHED SNOWMOBILE INTO BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER SUES GOVERNMENT FOR $9.5 MILLION

Greece aims to revamp its defense industry and boost its shipbuilding industry, as it recovers from a decade-long debt crisis that forced it to slash spending.

Blackhawk helicopter

A U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter lands on Feb. 15, 2022, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland. Greece has approved the purchase of 35 UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters from U.S defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp in an effort to modernize its armed forces. (Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File photo)

The government has drafted a multi-billion, 10-year purchasing plan, that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and three frigates from France.

Athens is also in talks with the United States to co-design and build Constellation-class frigates for the Greek Navy.