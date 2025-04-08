US, Panama ‘taking back’ canal from ‘China's influence,’ says Hegseth

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said the U.S. will take back the Panama Canal from "China’s influence" as Washington tries to reassert control over the major trade route.

"The United States of America will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal's operation or integrity," he said during a press event from the Central American nation. "To this end, the United States and Panama have done more in recent weeks to strengthen our defense and security cooperation than we have in decades.

"Together we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence," he added.

Panama has repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s claims that China effectively controls the canal as it operates two major ports on either end of the waterway.

However, the Central American nation withdrew from its 2017 Belt and Road Initiative agreements with Beijing earlier this year in a signal that Panama has chosen to side with the Trump administration in this geopolitical spat.

Hegseth laid out a litany of joint exercises, operations and the general presence of the U.S. military in and around the canal in a move to counter China, though Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Pentagon to confirm whether this signified an increase in U.S. presence in the region.

"Our relationship with Panama, especially our security relationship, will continue to grow in the months and years ahead," Hegseth said. "Our relationship is growing in part to meet communist China's rising challenges."

The defense secretary said China-based companies continue to install "critical infrastructure" in the canal, which gives China the "potential" ability to "conduct surveillance."

"This makes Panama and the United States less secure, less prosperous, less sovereign," he added.

"I want to be very clear. China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal, and China will not weaponize this canal," Hegseth said.

The Chinese embassy in D.C. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.