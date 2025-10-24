Expand / Collapse search
Narco-Terror

US kills 6 suspected narco-terrorists in overnight strike on alleged drug smuggling boat, Hegseth says

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announces another strike on a suspected drug smuggling vessel

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
President Donald Trump directed a nighttime U.S. strike on a suspected Tren de Aragua vessel in the Caribbean Sea, killing six alleged narco-terrorists, officials say.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on X. 

"Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters — and was the first strike at night. All six terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

