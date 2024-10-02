WATCH: US destroyer fires ballistic missile interceptors to defend Israel against Iranian barrage

The U.S. Navy has released video showing the fiery launch of ballistic missile interceptors from two guided-missile destroyers in the Eastern Mediterranean to defend Israel from an Iranian missile barrage on Tuesday.

The USS Cole and USS Bulkeley fired about a dozen interceptors as Iran bombarded Israel with nearly 200 ballistic missiles in the regime’s latest attack on the Jewish State, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Tuesday.

"You don’t launch that many missiles at a target without the intent on hitting something," Ryder said.

Capt. Bill Urban, lead spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa, told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday that "multiple" Iranian missiles were believed to have been "successfully engaged."

Both destroyers, which were stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean ahead of the Iranian barrage, are equipped with the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense, Urban said.

Three U.S. guided-missile destroyers have been positioned off the Eastern Mediterranean to help defend Israel, including the USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley and USS Cole.

In April, during the last major attack that Iran levied at Israel when it fired more than 300 drones and missiles, the USS Arleigh Burke and the USS Carney shot down more than 81 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles using guided-missile destroyers.

U.S. Central Command has about twice as many aircraft, ships and missile defense systems in the region than it did in April. Additional air squadrons and air support crews deployed to the region on Tuesday arrived Wednesday while others are still en route, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

As the Iranian attack against Israel unfolded on Tuesday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News in a statement: "[In] accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, U.S. forces in the region are currently defending against Iranian-launched missiles targeting Israel."

"Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region," the official added.

Fox News’ Digital’s Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.