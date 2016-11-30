Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 30, 2016

Undocumented students in Connecticut urge lawmakers to pass financial aid bill

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 23: Rommel Romano, L, a Washington Lee High School student, gets help writing his college essay from volunteer Rodrigo Ventiades as high school students who are undocumented immigrants receive help writing college essays and scholarship applications from volunteer mentors at Washington Lee High School on Thursday, January 23, 2014, in Arlington, VA. The Dream Project is an Arlington-based organization that provide mentoring and scholarships to undocumented high school graduates who want to attend college but in many states - including Virginia - do not qualify for in-state tuition. Ventiades is from Bolivia and Romano is half Dominican Republican/half Salvadorian. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. – Undocumented immigrant students from several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are urging Connecticut lawmakers to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities.

The students appeared before the state's General Assembly's Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee on Tuesday sharing the stories of their struggle from having to work multiple jobs just to pay for school.

A bill proposed this year would make immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students.

The proposal is the latest effort to help immigrant students in the state.

Last year, the amount of high school education required to be completed in Connecticut was reduced.

Legislation passed in 2011 allows immigrant students to pay in-state tuition rates.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

