UN Security Council calls for responsible arms transfers amid Ukraine-Russia war

The U.N.’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs on Monday cautioned all states involved in arms transfers in the context of the war in Ukraine to act responsibly in order "to prevent diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse."

Izumi Nakamitsu told the United Nations Security Council that, "over the last months, the provision of military assistance and transfers of arms and ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces have continued" and have reportedly included "heavy conventional weapons such as battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters, large-caliber artillery systems, missile systems and uncrewed combat aerial vehicles, as well as remotely operated munitions, small arms and light weapons and their ammunition."

She said there were also reports of "States transferring, or planning to transfer, weapons such as uncrewed aerial vehicles, ballistic missiles and ammunition to the Russian armed forces and that these weapons have been used in Ukraine."

PRO-RUSSIA OFFICIAL ACCUSES UKRAINE OF USING FRENCH-SUPPLIED MISSILES TO ATTACK LUHANSK

The High Representative reiterated that "any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place within the applicable international legal framework, including of course, relevant Security Council resolutions."

Russia, for their part, pointed fingers at the U.S. for continuing to arm Ukraine, while the U.S. pointed fingers at the DPRK, Iran and China.

U.S. ambassador Robert A. Wood pointed to new sanctions imposed on hundreds of companies and people tied to Russia’s weapons development program earlier this month, as well as more than a dozen Chinese entities accused of helping Moscow find workarounds to earlier penalties.

The actions by the departments of Treasury and State target Russia’s military-industrial base and chemical weapons programs, as well as people and companies in third countries helping Russia acquire weapons components as its invasion of Ukraine enters its third year.

"We urge all countries to cease their military cooperation with Russia, which goes towards supporting an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Wood said.

Ukraine ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said "Russian-guided aerial bombs, ballistic and cruise missiles, shells, and mines continue to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, kill Ukrainian people, and poison the natural environment of Ukraine."

He also cautioned that Ukraine remains concerned about "Russia’s ongoing attempts to exploit the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) as a part of its military strategy."