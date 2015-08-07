UN envoy on Libya convenes new talks in Geneva next week as he seeks progress on unity deal

The United Nations envoy for Libya plans a new round of talks in Geneva next week as he tries to make progress toward a unity government.

The U.N. Libya mission said in a statement that Bernardino Leon convened the talks for Monday. It didn't specify who will attend.

Libya is bitterly divided between an elected parliament and government based in the eastern city of Tobruk, with little power on the ground, and an Islamist militia-backed government in the capital, Tripoli. Hundreds of militias are aligned with either side or battling on their own for power and turf.

Leon has urged the Tripoli government to sign a peace deal that would establish a unity government. Members of the Tobruk government and regional leaders signed the accord in Morocco last month.