UK's EU vote: Cameron warns 'leave' leader wants to divide

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned of the dangers of embracing "leave" campaigner Nigel Farage's vision of Britain and its role in the world ahead of the country's referendum on its European Union membership.

Cameron says Farage wants to take Britain "backwards" and divide rather than unite.

He made the argument in an article in the Sunday Telegraph, as large rallies ahead of the EU vote remained suspended following the killing Thursday of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox.

Meanwhile, prominent "leave" campaigner Boris Johnson told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that a British exit, or Brexit, offers voters a "once in a lifetime" chance to change British life.

Both sides are expected to resume full-scale campaigning shortly ahead of the Thursday vote.