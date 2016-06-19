Expand / Collapse search
Last Update June 19, 2016

UK's EU vote: Cameron warns 'leave' leader wants to divide

By | Associated Press
    FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, a member of protocol adjusts the British and EU flags at EU headquarters in Brussels. As Britain prepares to vote whether to leave or stay in the European Union on June 23, 2016, goodwill between the continent and the island nation is fraying on both sides. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage poses for the media in front of an EU referendum campaign poster in London. British Prime Minister David Cameron warned Sunday June 19, 2016 of the dangers of embracing "leave" campaigner Nigel Farage's vision of Britain ahead of the country's referendum on its European Union membership. (Philip Toscano/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT (The Associated Press)

    Former London Mayor Boris Johnson prepares to speak at a Vote Leave campaign event, at Old Billingsgate market, London, Sunday June 19, 2016. British voters head to the polls on Thursday to decide if the country should stay in the European Union or leave it. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT (The Associated Press)

LONDON – British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned of the dangers of embracing "leave" campaigner Nigel Farage's vision of Britain and its role in the world ahead of the country's referendum on its European Union membership.

Cameron says Farage wants to take Britain "backwards" and divide rather than unite.

He made the argument in an article in the Sunday Telegraph, as large rallies ahead of the EU vote remained suspended following the killing Thursday of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox.

Meanwhile, prominent "leave" campaigner Boris Johnson told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that a British exit, or Brexit, offers voters a "once in a lifetime" chance to change British life.

Both sides are expected to resume full-scale campaigning shortly ahead of the Thursday vote.