©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukraine

Ukrainian sniper reportedly breaks world record with 13,000-foot kill shot against Russian forces: report

Record-breaking shot reportedly occurred day before Trump-Putin summit

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Putin’s demands of Zelenskyy, Ukraine revealed Video

Putin’s demands of Zelenskyy, Ukraine revealed

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest demands in negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war on ‘Fox Report.’

A Ukrainian sniper unit on Thursday reportedly broke the world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill, eliminating Russian troops from a distance of more than 13,000 feet (4,000 meters).

The shot, fired by a Ukrainian-produced rifle and aided by artificial intelligence and drone guidance, left two Russian soldiers dead in the area of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, the Kyiv Post reported.

"The record-breaking shot was made on Aug. 14, 2025, using artificial intelligence under the guidance of [an unmanned aerial vehicle] complex with a 14.5 mm alligator rifle," said military journalist Yuri Butusov, according to the Kyiv Post.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE HOURS BEFORE KEY MEETING ON TRUMP NATO WEAPONS DEAL

Ukrainian serviceman

A serviceman of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces checks the sky for Russian combat drones amid Russia's attack on Ukraine near the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Aug. 5, 2025.  (Reuters/Stringer)

The shooting took place amid increased Russian attacks in the area surrounding Pokrovsk, which was once a city with more than 60,000 residents, the Post reported.

TOP UKRAINIAN SPY GUNNED DOWN IN KYIV AMBUSH ATTACK: REPORT

The previous world record belonged to a 58-year-old Ukrainian sniper who eliminated a target from a distance of around 12,400 feet (3,800 meters), the outlet added.

Front-Line Town Pokrovsk In Donetsk Oblast

A bus carrying passengers travels past destroyed buildings Sept. 11, 2024, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine.  (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The record-breaking shot reportedly took place a day before President Donald Trump's closely-watched summit Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FOUR KILLED IN RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINE AS MOSCOW CONTINUES TO RETALIATE FOR KYIV'S DRONE STRIKE

Putin, who spoke first in a joint press conference held by the two world leaders, described the talks as a "constructive atmosphere of mutual respect."

Putin and Trump shake hands

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington, D.C., Monday. 

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that he and Trump will "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war." 

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

