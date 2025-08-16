Ukrainian sniper reportedly breaks world record with 13,000-foot kill shot against Russian forces: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian sniper unit on Thursday reportedly broke the world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill, eliminating Russian troops from a distance of more than 13,000 feet (4,000 meters).

The shot, fired by a Ukrainian-produced rifle and aided by artificial intelligence and drone guidance, left two Russian soldiers dead in the area of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, the Kyiv Post reported.

"The record-breaking shot was made on Aug. 14, 2025, using artificial intelligence under the guidance of [an unmanned aerial vehicle] complex with a 14.5 mm alligator rifle," said military journalist Yuri Butusov, according to the Kyiv Post.

The shooting took place amid increased Russian attacks in the area surrounding Pokrovsk, which was once a city with more than 60,000 residents, the Post reported.

The previous world record belonged to a 58-year-old Ukrainian sniper who eliminated a target from a distance of around 12,400 feet (3,800 meters), the outlet added.

The record-breaking shot reportedly took place a day before President Donald Trump's closely-watched summit Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, who spoke first in a joint press conference held by the two world leaders, described the talks as a "constructive atmosphere of mutual respect."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington, D.C., Monday.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that he and Trump will "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war."