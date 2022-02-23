Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine conflict: Violent explosions near Kyiv after Putin declares 'special military operation'

Fox News reporters on the ground in Ukraine heard multiple explosions as dawn broke in Kyiv

By Peter Hasson , Jon Street | Fox News
Steve Harrigan hears explosions, sees orange glow in Ukraine Video

Steve Harrigan hears explosions, sees orange glow in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan has the latest on Russia's attack on Ukraine live from Kyiv on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday morning, videos and photos surfaced on social media purportedly showing the reality of war in Europe. As the sun rose, sirens sounded near Kyiv as the Ukrainian president declared martial law across the country. 

Fox News has not independently confirmed the authenticity of each of these videos. 

Fox News correspondents in Ukraine heard multiple explosions as dawn broke in Kyiv, the capital city of nearly 3 million people. 

Fox reporter in Ukraine says he hears explosives Video

