UK teen car thief caught hiding in giant stuffed teddy bear: Police

A teenager in the U.K. was caught hiding in a giant teddy bear after authorities went to arrest him on charges of stealing a car

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A teenager in the United Kingdom wanted in connection with a stolen car was caught hiding from police in a giant stuffed teddy bear, police revealed Wednesday. 

Joshua Dobson, 18, was arrested last month near Manchester on charges of motor vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, and leaving a gas station without paying, police said. 

A giant teddy bear in which police say a teenager hid in to evade authorities. 

A giant teddy bear in which police say a teenager hid in to evade authorities.  (GMP Rochdale)

Police searched for Dobson at a home in Rochdale where they found him hiding in a "bear-y" peculiar place. 

"When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson inside," police said

Dobson was officially sentenced last week on the charges and will spend nine months in prison, Rochdale authorities said. 

The department quipped: "Hopefully he has a bearable time inside."  

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  