Two men caught with 81 monkeys stuffed in bags and meth in wildlife smuggling ring, authorities say

Two men suspected of being part of an international wildlife smuggling ring were caught with 81 monkeys and methamphetamine in Thailand over the weekend near the country's border with Cambodia, authorities said.

Thai rangers stopped a vehicle on Friday in the Sa Kaeo province, where the monkeys were found stuffed into blue net bags.

The two suspects allegedly admitted to being involved in a trafficking ring moving macaques from Thailand into Cambodia, the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment said in a Facebook post.

Authorities took possession of the unspecified amount of drugs and the monkeys.

Thailand is a major transit point for wildlife smugglers, who often sell endangered animals for markets in China and parts of Southeast Asia.

In May 2025, a man was arrested in Thailand on suspicion of smuggling two baby orangutans into the country, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said at the time.

The 47-year-old suspect was arrested at a gas station as he was allegedly preparing to hand the animals over to a buyer.