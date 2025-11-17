Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Two men caught with 81 monkeys stuffed in bags and meth in wildlife smuggling ring, authorities say

Thai authorities said two men linked to an international wildlife trafficking ring were arrested over the weekend

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Two men suspected of being part of an international wildlife smuggling ring were caught with 81 monkeys and methamphetamine in Thailand over the weekend near the country's border with Cambodia, authorities said. 

Thai rangers stopped a vehicle on Friday in the Sa Kaeo province, where the monkeys were found stuffed into blue net bags.

TEACHER CAPTURES IMAGES OF ‘VERY RARE' BIRD NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN US 

Two animal smuggling suspects

Two animal smuggling suspects were caught with 81 monkeys and drugs, authorities said. (Thailand 12th Ranger Forces Regiment)

The two suspects allegedly admitted to being involved in a trafficking ring moving macaques from Thailand into Cambodia, the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment said in a Facebook post. 

Authorities took possession of the unspecified amount of drugs and the monkeys. 

RARE WHITE MAGPIE THRILLS MAN IN WALES: 'WOW, WHAT A THING THAT WAS'

Monkeys in a blue net bag

Thai authorities found 81 monkeys in blue net bags. (Thailand 12th Ranger Forces Regiment)

Thailand is a major transit point for wildlife smugglers, who often sell endangered animals for markets in China and parts of Southeast Asia. 

In May 2025, a man was arrested in Thailand on suspicion of smuggling two baby orangutans into the country, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said at the time. 

A truck with 81 monkeys stuffed in blue bags

Thai authorities found 81 monkeys in blue bags that were allegedly being smuggled. (Thailand 12th Ranger Forces Regiment)

The 47-year-old suspect was arrested at a gas station as he was allegedly preparing to hand the animals over to a buyer. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

