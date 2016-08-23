Turkey: authorities working to identify wedding bomber

Turkish officials say authorities are still trying to identify eight people who perished in a suicide bomb attack targeting a Kurdish wedding in southeast Turkey, and believe that the bomber is one of them.

Saturday's bombing in the southern city of Gaziantep killed at least 54 people. Officials suspect the Islamic State group carried out the attack.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially said the bomber was a child but officials later backtracked from that claim.

The Gaziantep governor's office said Tuesday authorities were working to identify eight remaining bodies, adding: "It is assessed that the person who carried out the (attack) is among them."

The statement added that 31 of the victims were minors. It said 58 people were still being treated in hospitals and 13 were in serious condition.