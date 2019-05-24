Trump's Japan visit to focus on personal ties, not substance

next Image 1 of 2

President Donald Trump's Japan visit starting this weekend is to focus on personal ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rather than substantive results on trade, security or North Korea.

Trump and Abe will play golf Sunday joined by pro golfer Isao Aoki, then the two leaders and their first ladies will watch sumo together before having dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

Trump on Monday is invited to an imperial banquet at the palace hosted by Emperor Naruhito, who succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, and Empress Masako.

Trump and Abe are to discuss trade, North Korea, security and possibly space cooperation at Monday's summit, but no significant outcome is expected and a joint statement may not be issued.