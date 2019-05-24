Expand / Collapse search
Trump's Japan visit to focus on personal ties, not substance

By MARI YAMAGUCHI | Associated Press
    FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks while meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s Japan visit starting on Saturday, May 25, 2019, is to focus on personal ties with Abe rather than substantive results on trade, security or North Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

    A Japanese police checks garbage boxes at a terminal of Haneda airport in Tokyo Thursday, May 23, 2019, ahead of planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump is scheduled to visit Japan from May 25 until May 28. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO – President Donald Trump's Japan visit starting this weekend is to focus on personal ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rather than substantive results on trade, security or North Korea.

Trump and Abe will play golf Sunday joined by pro golfer Isao Aoki, then the two leaders and their first ladies will watch sumo together before having dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

Trump on Monday is invited to an imperial banquet at the palace hosted by Emperor Naruhito, who succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, and Empress Masako.

Trump and Abe are to discuss trade, North Korea, security and possibly space cooperation at Monday's summit, but no significant outcome is expected and a joint statement may not be issued.