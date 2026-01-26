Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Trump says Iran called 'numerous' times to make deal as carrier enters Middle East waters

Any potential agreement would require Tehran to remove enriched uranium and change support for regional proxy forces, official sources said

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Republican lawmakers split on use of US force in Iran Video

Republican lawmakers split on use of US force in Iran

Lawmakers respond to whether they would support military action to bring about regime change in Tehran.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Iran appears to be looking to negotiate with the U.S. amid a growing military buildup in the Middle East.

In a Monday interview with Axios, Trump suggested that Tehran had reached out on "numerous occasions" and "want[s] to make a deal."

"They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," the president told the outlet.

According to U.S. officials, also cited by Axios, any potential agreement would need Tehran to remove all enriched uranium, cap its long-range missile stockpile, a change in support for regional proxy forces, and cease independent uranium enrichment, terms Iranian leaders have not agreed to.

ISRAELI UN AMBASSADOR SENDS STARK WARNING TO IRAN AMID GROWING UNREST

The USS Lincoln trains at sea.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the Middle East amid tensions with Iran. (M. Jeremie Yoder/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Trump also described the situation with Iran as "in flux," and pointed to the arrival of what he called "a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela," referencing the recent deployment of U.S. naval assets.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean on Monday amid increasing threats from Iran, a senior U.S. official said.

Split of Khamenei and Trump

"We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens," Trump said of Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images; Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump had told reporters Jan. 21, "We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens. We have a big force going towards Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely."

The U.S. military buildup comes amid widespread unrest inside Iran following protests that began Dec. 28.

SECRET SERVICE AWARE AFTER IRANIAN STATE TV AIRS TRUMP THREAT FEATURING PHOTO OF BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Iranian protesters.

The confirmed death toll amid mass protests in Iran has reportedly reached 5,848, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). (MAHSA / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

According to a recent report from Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the confirmed death toll from the protests has reached 5,848, with an additional 17,091 deaths under investigation.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been sheltering in a fortified underground facility, according to Iran International.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is expected to hold further consultations this week, Axios said, before adding that White House officials said an attack is still on the table.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue