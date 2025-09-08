Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Trump administration could block Iranian diplomats from bulk shopping at Costco

Potential measures target country that traditionally delivers first address at world leaders gathering

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Rubio revokes visas for Palestinian leaders ahead of UN meeting Video

Rubio revokes visas for Palestinian leaders ahead of UN meeting

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian leaders ahead of a United Nations meeting, and the latest on the conflict in the Middle East.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration, after denying visas to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, is weighing new restrictions on delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe — and even Brazil — ahead of the U.N. General Assembly later this month in New York.

According to an internal State Department memo reviewed by The Associated Press, the restrictions could take effect before the General Assembly convenes on Sept. 22.

The inclusion of Brazil is the most surprising, since the country traditionally holds a place of honor during the gathering of world leaders.

RUBIO DENIES VISAS TO PALESTINIAN LEADERS FOR UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY, CITING TERROR SUPPORT

Costco wholesale store shelves stocked

Rows of bulk goods line the shelves of a Costco in New York. Iranian diplomats, long known for shopping at such wholesale stores during U.N. visits, could face new restrictions under a Trump administration proposal. (Getty Images)

The measures are still under consideration and come as the Trump administration continues its broader visa crackdown, reviewing both current visa holders and those seeking entry for the U.N. meeting.

One proposal would bar Iranian diplomats — who already face tight restrictions in New York — from shopping at wholesale stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club without State Department approval.

Iranian diplomats have long used those stores to buy bulk goods unavailable at home and ship them back at relatively low cost.

RUBIO’S STATE DEPARTMENT YANKS MORE THAN 6K STUDENT VISAS DUE TO ASSAULT, BURGLARY, SUPPORT FOR TERRORISM

State Department building

The exterior of the State Department complex in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It remains unclear if or when the shopping ban would take effect. The memo suggested drafting rules that would let the State Department impose conditions on wholesale club memberships for all foreign diplomats in the U.S.

It is also unclear whether any restrictions would apply to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or other delegates attending the General Assembly.

Traditionally, Brazil’s president delivers the first address on opening day, followed by the U.S. president.

RUBIO OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO HARVARD'S USE OF INTERNATIONAL VISAS, CITING NATIONAL SECURITY

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump walk on the tarmac to talk to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on June 8, 2025, en route to Camp David.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Trump has clashed with Lula over his prosecution of Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly leading an attempted coup.

Syria will likely face fewer restrictions after its delegation received a waiver from travel limits imposed more than a decade ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department for comment on the restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Close modal

Continue