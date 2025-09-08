Trump administration could block Iranian diplomats from bulk shopping at Costco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration, after denying visas to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, is weighing new restrictions on delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe — and even Brazil — ahead of the U.N. General Assembly later this month in New York.

According to an internal State Department memo reviewed by The Associated Press, the restrictions could take effect before the General Assembly convenes on Sept. 22.

The inclusion of Brazil is the most surprising, since the country traditionally holds a place of honor during the gathering of world leaders.

The measures are still under consideration and come as the Trump administration continues its broader visa crackdown, reviewing both current visa holders and those seeking entry for the U.N. meeting.

One proposal would bar Iranian diplomats — who already face tight restrictions in New York — from shopping at wholesale stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club without State Department approval.

Iranian diplomats have long used those stores to buy bulk goods unavailable at home and ship them back at relatively low cost.

It remains unclear if or when the shopping ban would take effect. The memo suggested drafting rules that would let the State Department impose conditions on wholesale club memberships for all foreign diplomats in the U.S.

It is also unclear whether any restrictions would apply to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or other delegates attending the General Assembly.

Traditionally, Brazil’s president delivers the first address on opening day, followed by the U.S. president.

Trump has clashed with Lula over his prosecution of Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly leading an attempted coup.

Syria will likely face fewer restrictions after its delegation received a waiver from travel limits imposed more than a decade ago.

