Tropical Depression 5 accelerates away from Bermuda, may become next tropical storm

An area of disturbed weather is quickly moving away from Bermuda on Sunday but still may become the next named tropical storm, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) In Miami said Sunday morning that Tropical Depression Five is moving northeast at 21 mph and is located about 185 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts.

According to forecasters at the NHC, the system could become a tropical storm during the day on Sunday or into the evening hours before becoming a post-tropical system on Monday.

If the system does become a tropical storm, it will have the name "Edouard."

"Little change in strength is forecast today," the NHC said.

The system is bringing gusty winds in and around Bermuda, which should decrease through the afternoon.

Showers associated with the system may bring up to 3 inches of rain to Bermuda, but also decrease through the afternoon.

The storm is continuing to move out into the Atlantic, away from any land.

If Edouard does form from this system, it will continue the above-average activity that forecasters have been calling for this hurricane season.

Two tropical storms in May and one in early June impacted the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Midwest. A fourth system, Dolly, formed out at sea last month.

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month.

Six to 10 of those could develop into hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could even become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.