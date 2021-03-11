Top US diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's Tigray
Both sides in the conflict that started in early November see the other as illegitimate after last year's national elections were delayed
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Eritrean forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region must withdraw, saying the situation is unacceptable and must change.
"We need to get an independent investigation into what took place there, and we need some kind of process, a reconciliation process so that the country can move forward," Blinken told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.