Thousands march in Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade

Thousands of revelers are marching in Jerusalem's gay pride parade amid tight security.

Israel police blocked roads in central Jerusalem Thursday and detained 12 people, including one in possession of a knife, on suspicion they would attempt to disrupt the parade.

A far right group held a protest nearby against the parade.

Jerusalem holds a modest parade annually in contrast to festivities in nearby liberal Tel Aviv, which drew over 200,000 people to its parade this year.

Many of Jerusalem's residents are observant Jews, Muslims or Christians, communities that often frown on homosexuality. But violent attacks on gay people are rare.

A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old girl, Shira Banki, to death at Jerusalem's parade in 2015.

The attack was widely condemned and the killer was convicted for murder.