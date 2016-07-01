The Latest: Few points played before rain comes to Wimbledon

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Only a few points were played before rain interrupted the action on Day 5 at Wimbledon.

Dustin Brown of Germany took a 30-15 lead over Nick Kyrios of Australia on Court No. 2, with play lasting for only 1 minute.

Annika Beck of Germany took an early lead on Court 7. She won the first point and leads Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 15-0.

12:30 p.m.

With 13 Wimbledon titles between them, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court on Day 5 of the championships.

While rain delayed early matches on the outside courts Friday, Williams and Federer were due up later on Centre Court, which has a retractable roof in case of bad weather.

Six-time women's winner Williams was set to face fellow American Christina McHale in a second-round match, with seven-time men's champion Federer facing British player Daniel Evans in the third round.

Weather permitting, five-time winner Venus Williams and two-time defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will be playing on Court No. 1. Venus, seeded No. 8, is due up first against No. 29 Daria Kasatkina, while Djokovic is paired against No. 28 Sam Querrey.