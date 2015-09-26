Thai police say they're ready to prosecute 2 men for allegedly carrying out Bangkok bombing

next Image 1 of 3

Police in Thailand say they have gathered enough evidence to prosecute two arrested men whom they accuse of carrying out August's deadly Bangkok bombing.

National Police Chief Somyot Poomphanmuang said Saturday that authorities are confident that the two men in custody, identified as Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are the culprits who planted and detonated the bomb at the Erawan Shrine on Aug. 17, killing 20 people and injuring more than 120.

Somyot said the case against the men was supported by CCTV footage, witnesses, DNA matching and physical evidence. He said the two also offered confessions.

Police have said the motive for the attack was revenge by a people smuggling network against Thai authorities for breaking up their operation.