©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 8, 2015

Thai police say they're ready to prosecute 2 men for allegedly carrying out Bangkok bombing

By | Associated Press
    Police officers escort a key suspect in last month's Bangkok bombing, yellow shirt, identified as Adem Karadag at Erawan Shrine during a reenactment for the Aug. 17 bombing at Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. National Police Chief Somyot Poomphanmuang said Saturday that authorities are confident that the two men in custody, identified as Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are the culprits who planted and detonated the bomb at the Erawan Shrine on Aug. 17, killing 20 people and injuring more than 120. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

    Police officers escort a key suspect in last month's Bangkok bombing, yellow shirt, identified as Adem Karadag stand on the bombing site during a reenactment for the Aug. 17 bombing at Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. National Police Chief Somyot Poomphanmuang said Saturday that authorities are confident that the two men in custody, identified as Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are the culprits who planted and detonated the bomb at the Erawan Shrine on Aug. 17, killing 20 people and injuring more than 120. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

    Police officers escort a key suspect in last month's Bangkok bombing, yellow shirt, identified as Adem Karadag sits on the chair where he left the bomb on it during a reenactment for the Aug. 17 bombing at Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. National Police Chief Somyot Poomphanmuang said Saturday that authorities are confident that the two men in custody, identified as Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are the culprits who planted and detonated the bomb at the Erawan Shrine on Aug. 17, killing 20 people and injuring more than 120. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

BANGKOK – Police in Thailand say they have gathered enough evidence to prosecute two arrested men whom they accuse of carrying out August's deadly Bangkok bombing.

National Police Chief Somyot Poomphanmuang said Saturday that authorities are confident that the two men in custody, identified as Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are the culprits who planted and detonated the bomb at the Erawan Shrine on Aug. 17, killing 20 people and injuring more than 120.

Somyot said the case against the men was supported by CCTV footage, witnesses, DNA matching and physical evidence. He said the two also offered confessions.

Police have said the motive for the attack was revenge by a people smuggling network against Thai authorities for breaking up their operation.