Thai police say they're looking for a 10th suspect in last month's deadly Bangkok bombing

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Thai police say they're looking for a 10th suspect in last month's bombing of a landmark in central Bangkok that killed 20 people.

Police spokesman Lt. Gen. Prawut Thavornsiri said Saturday that authorities will seek an arrest warrant soon for a man who shared an apartment with a suspect who was arrested a week ago when a police raid found bomb-making materials in his room. Prawut said the man's nationality was unknown.

The arrested man, Adem Karadag, was brought to court Saturday to obtain permission for his detention to be extended. He is facing a main charge of illegally possessing explosives.

Another man was arrested near the border with Cambodia. Neither of the arrested men's nationalities has been confirmed.

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven other suspects.