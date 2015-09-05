Expand / Collapse search
December 7, 2015

Thai police say they're looking for a 10th suspect in last month's deadly Bangkok bombing

By Associated Press
    The suspect who was arrested at an apartment last week and found with evidence police said included bomb making equipment and stacks of fake passports is brought to court in the Min Buri district of Bangkok, Thailand, to extend his detention by police on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, after he was handed over from military custody on Friday. The suspect's identity has not been confirmed. The Aug. 17 blast at the shrine popular among locals and tourists alike left 20 people dead and more than 120 injured in one of the most devastating acts of violence that the Thai capital had seen in decades.

    The suspect who was arrested at an apartment last week and found with evidence police said included bomb making equipment and stacks of fake passports arrives at court in the Min Buri district of Bangkok, Thailand, to extend his detention by police on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, after he was handed over from military custody Friday. The suspect's identity has not been confirmed. The Aug. 17 blast at the shrine popular among locals and tourists alike left 20 people dead and more than 120 injured in one of the most devastating acts of violence that the Thai capital had seen in decades. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) (The Associated Press)

    The suspect who was arrested at an apartment last week and found with evidence police said included bomb making equipment and stacks of fake passports is brought to court in the Min Buri district of Bangkok, Thailand, to extend his detention by police on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, after he was handed over from military custody on Friday. The suspect's identity has not been confirmed. The Aug. 17 blast at the shrine popular among locals and tourists alike left 20 people dead and more than 120 injured in one of the most devastating acts of violence that the Thai capital had seen in decades. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) (The Associated Press)

BANGKOK – Thai police say they're looking for a 10th suspect in last month's bombing of a landmark in central Bangkok that killed 20 people.

Police spokesman Lt. Gen. Prawut Thavornsiri said Saturday that authorities will seek an arrest warrant soon for a man who shared an apartment with a suspect who was arrested a week ago when a police raid found bomb-making materials in his room. Prawut said the man's nationality was unknown.

The arrested man, Adem Karadag, was brought to court Saturday to obtain permission for his detention to be extended. He is facing a main charge of illegally possessing explosives.

Another man was arrested near the border with Cambodia. Neither of the arrested men's nationalities has been confirmed.

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven other suspects.