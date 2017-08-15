Suspected al-Shabab attack kills 5 policemen in Kenya's east

A Kenyan government official says suspected al-Shabab extremists have killed five police officers in an ambush in the country's east.

Northeastern regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh on Tuesday said fighters with the al-Qaida-linked group planted a mine that blew up a patrol car carrying seven officers in Garissa county. Saleh says an unknown number of gunmen then attacked the vehicle.

One officer was wounded and another escaped to safety, according to a police report seen by The Associated Press.

At least 45 Kenyan policemen have been killed in such attacks by al-Shabab since May.

The group based in neighboring Somalia has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the extremists. Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks inside Kenya.