Sudan's justice ministry said Thursday that a settlement was reached for the families of U.S. Navy sailors killed and injured in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.

The agreement was reached last week. The country is making an effort to be taken off the U.S. terrorism list.

The Al Qeada attack killed 17 sailors and wounded 39 others. It was the deadliest attack against a navy vessel since 1987. Sudan was accused of providing the terror group with support.

Authorities in Sudan's transitional government have been desperate to lift its designation as a state sponsor of terror the country has had had since 1993, with the hope this settlement will have them taken off the list. No details of the settlement were added besides their statement.

There was no immediate comment from Washington.

Sudan's information minister and interim government spokesman, Faisal Saleh, told The Associated Press that Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari had traveled last week to Washington to sign the deal that included compensations for both the wounded and the killed.

He said the figures could not be disclosed because the government is still in the middle of negotiations to reach a similar settlement with families of victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

