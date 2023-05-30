Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Stunning video shows Canada wildfire nearly engulfing driver on both sides: 'Go, go'

Smoke, cinders, ash and sparks filled the air as the two cars sped to escape the flames

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Dashcam shows wildfire in Canada Video

Dashcam shows wildfire in Canada

A wildfire in Canada has engulfed a highway on both sides. (Credit: Instagram @alka.films)

A dashboard video from Canada shows a car narrowly survive a drive through raging wildfires on either side of the road.

Footage shows the vehicle cautiously moving through thick smoke and ash in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia. The video was captured by a dashboard camera in the car behind.

The driver of the car recording the incident can be heard speaking to a third party as the fire rages around them, saying, "I need to go. I can't see anything."

The cars push further down the forested road as cinders and sparks float around them and burning trees litter the ground.

RESIDENTS IN WESTERN CANADA FORCED TO EVACUATE AS OUT-OF-CONTROL WILDFIRES THREATEN COMMUNITIES

Nova Scotia wildfire

Video footage from a wildfire in Nova Scotia, Canada shows a pair of vehicles traversing through fire and smoke to escape the flames. (Instagram: @alka.films)

"Go, go, go, go," the driver can be heard saying on the footage. "Don't be afraid. Don't worry."

Dozens of wildfires have raged across Canada in the past weeks, forcing evacuations and government efforts to control the burn.

COLORADO, MONTANA ISSUE AIR QUALITY ALERTS AS SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES IN CANADA DRIFT TO THE US

Wildfires in Canada

(Instagram: @alka.films)

The raging fires have generated intense smoke that have proven problematic for nearby towns and cities engulfed in the clouds.

Smoke from the wildfires has drifted south into the United States and prompted the states of Colorado and Montana to issue air quality alerts.

Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment released alerts and advisories for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for much of the eastern half of the state, including Denver. It warned that air quality may be unhealthy during that period.

Canada Calgary

Buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Scenes in Calgary were reminiscent of Seattle last summer and San Francisco in 2020 as wind currents blew smothering wildfire smoke into those population centers, compromising air quality. (Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion," the department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

