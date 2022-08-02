Expand / Collapse search
Saudi Arabia
Published

State Department approves potential sale of 300 Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The sale comes weeks after President Biden visited Saudi Arabia to discuss human rights and energy security

By Paul Best | Fox News
The US needs to 'reset our relations' in Saudi Arabia: Harold Ford Jr. Video

The US needs to 'reset our relations' in Saudi Arabia: Harold Ford Jr.

Fox News co-host Harold Ford Jr. laid out why he thought President Biden made the right decision to travel to Saudi Arabia despite his promise he would make the country a "pariah."

The State Department has approved the potential sale of 300 Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia for about $3.05 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday. 

The sale would replenish Saudi Arabia's "dwindling" stock of missile defense systems.

"These missiles are used to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s borders against persistent Houthi cross-border unmanned aerial system and ballistic missile attacks on civilian sites and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 20, 2020.

A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 20, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

It comes after President Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month and met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Said and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about human rights and energy security.

CHIP ROY CALLS ON DOJ TO REQUIRE LIV GOLF REGISTER AS A 'FOREIGN AGENT' FOR SAUDI ARABIA

Reuters reported just days before the trip that the Biden administration is considering lifting the ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, a decision that is dependent on the country ending its proxy war in Yemen against Iran

President Joe Biden arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

President Joe Biden arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said that a truce in Yemen's civil war was extended on Tuesday through October.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 