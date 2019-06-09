Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Canada
Published

Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Blame it on the chicken wings.

A teen driver in Canada who was busted for speeding said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.

The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. He was fined $727 for speeding and more than $150 for driving without a supervising driver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials also said the teen's license would "most likely" be suspended.

"Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed," the department wrote online Thursday.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.