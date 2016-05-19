Spain region could fine dishonest emergency caller $672,000

A Spanish man accused of lying during an emergency call to get authorities to his house quickly faces a fine of up to 600,000 euros ($672,000).

A police official in the northeastern town of Catalayud on Thursday confirmed Spanish media reports that the man said his two daughters were locked inside a car. Actually, the official says that the man's two cats were locked inside his house.

The Heraldo de Aragon newspaper said a complaint was filed against the unidentified man after he admitted inventing the story Monday for a quicker response time.

False calls leading to emergency services deployment in Aragon region carry fines of 150,000 euros to 600,000 euros.

The police official spoke anonymously because of department rules.