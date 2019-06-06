Expand / Collapse search
Spain caretaker PM Sánchez will try to form government

Associated Press

MADRID – Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is trying to form a new government and keep his Socialist Party in power.

The Spanish Parliament's speaker, Meritxell Batet, said Thursday that Spanish King Felipe VI has proposed Sánchez as the candidate to form a government. Sánchez's Socialist party won April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.

The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.