Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 7, 2015

Somali parliament votes prime minister from office after falling out with president

By | Associated Press
Somali lawmakers raise their hands to vote during a parliament session to impeach Somali Prime Minister Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed, who lost the no-confidence vote in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. The speaker of Somalia's parliament says that the body of legislators has voted to oust the country's prime minister Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed from office, with the vote taking place after several recent rowdy sessions of parliament over the issue. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Somali lawmakers raise their hands to vote during a parliament session to impeach Somali Prime Minister Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed, who lost the no-confidence vote in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. The speaker of Somalia's parliament says that the body of legislators has voted to oust the country's prime minister Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed from office, with the vote taking place after several recent rowdy sessions of parliament over the issue. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) (The Associated Press)

NAIROBI, Kenya – The speaker of Somalia's parliament says that the body of legislators has voted to oust the country's prime minister.

Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari said 153 members voted to oust Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed from office. Eighty members voted for him to stay.

The vote took place after several recent rowdy sessions of parliament over the issue. Parliamentarians who supported Ahmed heckled the rivals who voted him out.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud had a falling out with Ahmed and wanted him to vacate his office.

The United States and the U.N., among others, have warned that the political gridlock and infighting in Somalia is putting at risk the recent security gains made in the country.