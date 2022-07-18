Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Shooting at tourist hotspot on Spain's coast leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

The Spain nightclub shooter endured stab wounds to the head and chest

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

A shooting at a nightclub in Marbella, Spain, early Monday morning has left at least one person dead and five injured, including the gunman, according to police.

Four victims have suffered gunshot wounds, with one of them in serious condition. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter endured stab wounds to the head and chest and has also been taken to a hospital in serious condition. The gunman has been arrested.

The incident transpired shortly after 1 a.m. when a fight broke out at Opium Beach Club. Firearms and knives were brandished, and the gunman opened fire in the crowded building.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and began offering treatment to the wounded, El Pais reported.

The incident is under investigation by Spain's National Police.

