Canada's foreign minister offers blunt explanation for national anthem booing: 'We're insulted'

Tensions between the United States and Canada took center stage at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament , and, according to Canada's foreign minister, it’s for good reason.

The political rift between the two countries first began at an NHL game Feb. 1 when Ottawa Senators fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Toronto Raptors fans followed suit the next day, but the controversy reached another level at the hockey tournament when the booing drew national attention.

Canadian fans booing the American national anthem seemed to be a response to President Donald Trump’s talk of tariffs and turning Canada into the 51st state.

After Canada’s win over Team USA, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired off a post on social media addressing the controversy: "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."

The booing has continued at sporting events, with New York Rangers fans booing the Canadian anthem during a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday.

With Trump’s tariffs going into effect this week, hockey fans from Canada are expected to continue taking digs at games, according to Mélanie Joly, Canada's foreign minister.

"This is not a joke anymore. This is not something we laugh at," Joly said during an appearance Tuesday on BBC's "Newsnight."

"Listen, we’ve had enough with this rhetoric. No Canadians now are having fun with this. And there's a reason why Canadians, when they go out on a hockey game, are booing the American national anthem.

"We're insulted. We're mad. We're angry."

Trump signed an executive order authorizing an additional 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at an additional 10%.

The tariffs went into effect Tuesday, prompting Trudeau to announce retaliatory tariffs.

