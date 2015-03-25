Senegal police chief relieved of his duties amid allegations of drug trafficking

A government spokesman says Senegal's national police director has been removed from his post amid allegations he was involved in drug trafficking.

Abdou Latif Coulibaly said President Macky Sall made the decision to relieve Abdoulaye Niang of his duties Thursday so the police director could defend himself against the allegations. Niang served as head of the anti-drug office until last year, and a report prepared by his replacement said that during his time in that position he became implicated in an international drug trafficking ring involving Senegalese and Nigerian dealers.

Niang has not responded publicly to the allegations, but Coulibaly said a government inquiry had found no evidence against him.

West Africa is a transit point for Latin American cocaine bound for Europe, but Senegal has had few drug seizures.